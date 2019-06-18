Semenya Accuses IAAF of Treating Her Like 'Human Guinea Pig'

South Africa's double Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya on Tuesday accused world athletics' governing body the IAAF of treating her like "human guinea pig".

"The IAAF used me in the past as a human guinea pig to experiment with how the medication they required me to take would affect my testosterone levels," said Semenya.

The South African is locked in a bitter dispute with the IAAF over the federation's rule requiring women with higher than normal male hormone levels, a condition known as hyperandrogenism, to artificially lower their testosterone to compete in races at distances of 400m to the mile.