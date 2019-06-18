Platini Denies Wrongdoing in Qatar World Cup Case

Banned ex-UEFA boss Michel Platini, questioned Tuesday over alleged corruption in the award of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar, has done "absolutely nothing" wrong, his representatives said.

The French football legend, who led European football's governing body from 2007 to 2015, was called in for questioning by anti-corruption police examining concerns over allegations of wrongdoing in Qatar's candidacy to host the event.

"He has done absolutely nothing wrong and affirms that he is totally unrelated to the facts (of the case) which are unknown to him," said a statement from Platini's representatives.

His lawyer, William Bourdon, denied that Platini had been placed under arrest by the police, saying that he had been questioned "as a witness," according to the statement.