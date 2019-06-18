Retired Servicemen to Block Key Facilities Wednesday, Vow 3-Day Escalation

A grouping of retired servicemen on Tuesday vowed a fresh round of escalation in protest at proposed salary cuts in the 2019 draft state budget.

“We are hearing conflicting remarks from the ministers: one of them promises something before another torpedoes the promise, which is creating a totally uncomfortable atmosphere,” retired Brig. Gen. George Nader told MTV.

“The protests will return strongly to the streets in the coming hours and will continue for three days,” Nader added, announcing that “Lebanon will witness the closure of public facilities as of 6:00 am Wednesday.”

He also revealed that the retirees have lately rejected a proposal on “dropping the income tax and keeping the 3% deduction from salary” for medical care.