Bassil Says Settlement with Hariri is 'Safety Net for Country, People'

Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil on Tuesday described his movement's understanding with Prime Minister Saad Hariri and al-Mustaqbal Movement as a “safety new for the country and the people,” in the wake of his Monday meeting with the premier.

Bassil “stressed the firmness of the understanding with al-Mustaqbal Movement and PM Saad Hariri, because it is the basis of the country's stability in the political, security, economic and financial fields,” the Strong Lebanon bloc said in a statement issued after its weekly meeting.

“This understanding, like the rest of understandings, is a safety net for the country and the people,” the bloc quoted Bassil as saying.

Strong Lebanon also underscored its commitment to “the reforms and the deficit level included in the draft state budget.”