Israel Holds Army Drill amid Regional Tensions

Israel is holding its largest military drill in years, with thousands of troops from the army, navy and air force simulating a future war with Lebanese Hizbullah militants.

The military says it's wrapping up the four-day exercise on Wednesday. The drill focused on the immersion off all military branches against threats on Israel from the north. It includes the first deployment of F-35 stealth fighter jet planes in such a drill.

The exercise was planned long in advance but comes amid growing tensions in the Persian Gulf between Iran and the United States.

Israeli officials fear Iran may try to mobilize proxies like Hizbullah against it, as part of the conflict.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended the drill and warned Israel's enemies: "Don't test us."