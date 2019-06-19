Arslan Supporters Block Key Road Protesting Release of Ain Dara Shooter

Supporters of the Lebanese Democratic Party blocked the Mdayrej international highway in the Bekaa on Wednesday evening in protest at the release of Suleiman Yammine, the shooter in the Ain Dara incident.

Three LDP supporters meanwhile remained in prison.

In a tweet, Lebanese Democratic Party leader MP Talal Arslan called on “all party comrades and supporters” not to be “dragged into partisan and sectarian problems that are being plotted by some parties.”

“Don't resort to the streets despite the ugliness of the judiciary's bias. This is not the first time, seeing as some judges do not understand the risk of bias and its repercussions on the society,” Arslan added.

Gunfire had erupted during a protest against a controversial cement factory in Ain Dara.

Residents backed by the Progressive Socialist Party and the Lebanese Forces are opposed to the establishment of the factory in their area.

The factory is owned by Pierre Fattoush, the brother of ex-MP Nicolas Fattoush, and has employed a number of LDP supporters.