Deryan Meets Saudi Shura Delegation, Condemns Attacks at Kingdom

Grand Sunni Mufti of the Republic, Sheikh Abdul Latif Deryan, welcomed at Dar el-Fatwa a delegation of the Shura Council of Saudi Arabia headed by Saleh Bin Munea al-Khalewi, accompanied by KSA Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, in the presence of Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Friendship with Saudi Arabia, former PM Tammam Salam, the National News Agency reported on Thursday.

"Dar al-Fatwa of the Republic of Lebanon is your home and that of all Arabs and Muslims. It is proud of the distinguished historical relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its leadership,” Deryan addressed his visitors.

Underlining strong relations with the Saudi brothers, the Mufti said the Kingdom has always been keen on preserving the security and stability of the Arab region, especially the GCC countries. "This concern is an extension of its keenness on Lebanon's sovereignty, Arabism and national unity so that it remains an integral part of its Arab and Islamic nation," he said.

"The recurring attacks on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are condemned and rejected. Such attacks target all Arabs and Muslims and cannot go unnoticed because they reflect terrorism by all standards," the Mufti stressed, assuring that Lebanon and its people carry loyalty to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its leadership.

The head of the delegation, in turn, highlighted the keenness of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his Crown Prince on the stability of Lebanon and its unity and Arabism, "so it remains as an oasis of freedom and patriotism, love and moderation, and the bright face of Arabs and Muslims in its role and mission."

Ambassador Bukhari thanked the Mufti for his hospitality and his confidence in "Saudi Arabia's wise diplomacy".