Aoun Receives Message from Geagea

President Michel Aoun on Thursday received a message from Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea, the Presidency said.

The message, relayed by ex-minister Melhem Riachi, tackled the current political developments, the Presidency announced.

Geagea had on Tuesday urged Aoun to “rein in” Free Patriotic Movement chief and Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil.

“The government is partially paralyzed because one of its main partners is acting arbitrarily, absurdly and without any limits,” Geagea said in an apparent reference to Bassil.

“It is no longer possible to rescue the situation without direct intervention from General Aoun,” Geagea added.