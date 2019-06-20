Trump Says Iran 'Made a Very Big Mistake', Reportedly Mulls 'Response'

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that Tehran had made a "very big" error, after Iran shot down a U.S. spy drone near the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

"Iran made a very big mistake!" he tweeted.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps earlier said it had brought down the surveillance drone after it entered its country's airspace. The Pentagon said the incident occurred in international airspace.

Al-Arabiya television meanwhile reported that Trump was meeting with Pentagon officials to “mull a response to the Iranian attack.”

“The U.S. decision to respond to the Iranian attacks will be taken within hours,” the TV network added.

The incident comes at a time of growing antagonism between Iran and the United States following two waves of still unexplained attacks on Gulf shipping, which Washington has blamed on Tehran.

Iran has denied any involvement and hinted the U.S. might have orchestrated them itself to provide a pretext for the use of force against the Islamic republic.

The head of Iran's Revolutionary Guard said the downing of the drone was "a clear message" his country will defend its borders.

Trump has repeatedly said he does not favor war with Iran unless it is to stop the country getting a nuclear weapon -- something Iranian leaders insist they are not pursuing.

Critics of the Trump administration say that his policy of "maximum pressure" -- including crippling economic sanctions, abandonment of a complex international deal to regulate Iran's nuclear activities, and deployment of extra sea, air and land forces to the region -- make war ever more likely.