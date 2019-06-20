Thousands of Protesters Try to Storm Georgia Parliament
Thousands of protesters attempted Thursday to storm the Georgian parliament in Tbilisi, furious that a Russian lawmaker addressed the assembly from the speaker's seat during an international event.
Demanding that the parliamentary speaker resign, about 10,000 protesters broke riot police cordons to enter the parliament's courtyard, an AFP reporter witnessed. Police pushed them back, but several protesters continued trying to enter the building.
