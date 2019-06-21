Retired Military End 3-Day Strike Until Further Notice

A grouping of retired military servicemen suspended their strike on Friday after three days of protests outside the Imports building of the Finance Ministry over proposed salary cuts in the 2019 draft state budget.

A spokesman for the protesters said the campaigners have ended their strike awaiting the outcome of the Finance and Budget parliamentary Committee.

The committee has been discussing and reviewing the draft 2019 state budget.

The retirees have reportedly rejected lately a proposal on “dropping the income tax and keeping the 3% deduction from salary” for medical care.

After ending their strike, the protesters vowed escalation measures and closing major public facilities including the Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut.