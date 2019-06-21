Iran 'Doesn't' Seek War but 'Will Act' if Necessary

Iran says it "does not seek war" but reserves its right under the U.N. Charter "to take all appropriate necessary measures against any hostile act violating its territory."

Iran's U.N. Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi says in letters to the U.N. secretary-general and Security Council obtained Thursday by The Associated Press that the Islamic Republic targeted a U.S. drone which violated its airspace and "is determined to vigorously defend its land, sea and air."

He said Iran acted under Article 51 of the U.N. Charter. It allows military action in self-defense "if an armed attack occurs."

Ravanchi called the U.S. "provocative act ... a blatant violation of international law" and the U.N. Charter.

He said: "The international community is called upon to demand the United States to put an end to its continued unlawful and destabilizing measures in the already volatile region of the Persian Gulf."