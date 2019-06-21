Mobile version

Jumblat Hits Out at Trump and 'Trump-Like' Lebanese Leaders

by Naharnet Newsdesk 21 June 2019, 18:03
Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat on Friday criticized the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump, amid an escalating standoff between Washington and Tehran.

“Where to? Yes, where to? Today more than ever I'm thinking of this question: to where is the world being dragged by America's ruler and to where are we being dragged by those who are like him in Lebanon?” Jumblat asked in a tweet.

He had recently compared Free Patriotic Movement chief and Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil, who is President Michel Aoun's son-in-law, to Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Thumb eagledawn 21 June 2019, 18:11

Didn't this sectarian warlord say he is retired from politics?


Missing keserwaniaseel 21 June 2019, 19:02

Does that mean he cant speak? Which warlord do you support? Telling me none would be a lie


Thumb s.o.s 21 June 2019, 18:41

This guy has always been unpredictable, mood swinger, he’s far worse than Trump! Gosh, l’hôpital qui se moque de la charité.


Missing keserwaniaseel 21 June 2019, 19:03

You are really comparing him to trump the delusional bigot?


Thumb s.o.s 21 June 2019, 20:39

Jumblatt is far worse, he’s a bloody lunatic !


Missing ArabDemocrat.com 21 June 2019, 22:21

I wonder who means by trump like characters in Lebanon!

