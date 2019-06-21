Jumblat Hits Out at Trump and 'Trump-Like' Lebanese Leaders

Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat on Friday criticized the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump, amid an escalating standoff between Washington and Tehran.

“Where to? Yes, where to? Today more than ever I'm thinking of this question: to where is the world being dragged by America's ruler and to where are we being dragged by those who are like him in Lebanon?” Jumblat asked in a tweet.

He had recently compared Free Patriotic Movement chief and Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil, who is President Michel Aoun's son-in-law, to Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.