Report: Europeans Tell Lebanon to Distance ‘Hizbullah’ from Gulf Confrontation

by Naharnet Newsdesk 22 June 2019, 10:45
European diplomats have reportedly advised Lebanon to stay impartial from any military confrontation that could take place in the gulf, amid escalating US-Iranian tensions, the Saudi Asharq al-Awsat reported on Saturday.

Well-informed Lebanese ministerial sources said “several European and non-European diplomatic sources have advised senior Lebanese officials to safeguard Lebanon from being entangled in any confrontation that could take place in the Gulf,” in reference to Hizbullah party, said the daily.

The sources quoted diplomats as stressing the need for “restraint and not to provide any pretext that could be exploited by Israel or others to threaten the stability in Lebanon.”

They said it is a “proactive advice so that Lebanon can take all the precautions and not be dragged into uncalculated reactions.”

Earlier in June, amid escalating US-Iranian tensions, Hizbullah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah warned that if there was a war against Iran the whole Middle East region would "erupt.”

"We have precision missiles in Lebanon, and enough to be able to change the face of the region," said the head of the Iran-backed movement.

Thumb janoubi 22 June 2019, 11:15

and hezbollah will listen to Lebanon.

Thumb joebustani 22 June 2019, 11:19

Bless anyone person, entity, organization, brigade or country that inflicts extreme pain and unbearable suffering, death, torture, and destruction upon the iranian sectarian terrorist militia, its leaders, members, sponsors, supporters or followers wherever they may be.

Thumb s.o.s 22 June 2019, 14:47

آمين يا رب

Thumb s.o.s 22 June 2019, 14:47

lol at these naive Europeans... no wonder Britain is leaving the union.

