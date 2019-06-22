Three Dead in Central Paris Fire

Three people died and another was seriously injured in a fire that broke out in a building in central Paris in the early hours of Saturday, fire services said.

One of the victims died after jumping out of the window of the six-storey block of flats situated in the 11th district, which also housed a restaurant and a hammam, a spokesman for the fire services said.

The blaze was reported at around 5:00 am (0300 GMT) and it took nearly four hours for 200 firefighters to bring it under control, according to fire captain Florian Lointier.

By 08:45 am, the fire still wasn't fully extinguished.

A total of 27 people were treated for smoke inhalation, the rescue services said.