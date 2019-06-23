Abu Faour: Relation with al-Mustaqbal Movement is Not Alright

The Progressive Socialist Party’s relation with al-Mustaqbal Movement “is not alright,” Industry Minister Wael Abu Faour of the PSP said.

“We have a critical vision and an opposing viewpoint towards the current political course” of Mustaqbal, Abu Faour said.

“Based on the historic relation between the two parties, the normal thing is to carry out a discussion and debate between us and al-Mustaqbal Movement to agree on the future approach towards the relation, especially that the issue is related to the pillars of our political system, including the Taef Accord,” the minister added.

PSP and Mustaqbal official have traded jabs in recent weeks.

PSP chief ex-MP Walid Jumblat has also criticized Mustaqbal leader Prime Minister Saad Hariri over his political rapprochement with Free Patriotic Movement chief and Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil.

Jumblat has accused Hariri and Bassil of seeking to monopolize power and administrative appointments.