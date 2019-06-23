Hariri Says PSP 'Doesn't Know What It Wants', Its Loyalty is 'Joke of the Day'

Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Sunday snapped back at the Progressive Socialist Party over the latest criticism.

“Your problem, our brothers in the Progressive Socialist Party, is that you do not know what you want,” Hariri said in a tweet.

“Tell me when you know,” he added sarcastically.

MP Bilal Abdullah of the PSP hit back via Twitter.

“Unfortunately our problem with you, Mr. Premier, is that we know what you want and what you are relinquishing, especially something that is not your property. We know how you strive every day to weaken your community under the excuse of protecting the country, whereas the truth is somewhere else,” Abdullah said.

“I wish you would respond this way to those usurping the powers of your position on a daily basis, unless one of the conditions of the electricity deal that you put the final touches on last week in Greece requires your withdrawal from your history, heritage and allies,” the MP added.

Hariri responded in a series of tweets.

“It is obvious that you know! You first accept a truce as to media statements before you wage an attack at midnight. You later remove the tweet and apologize. Anyhow, let people be the judge, or even this is prohibited in your dictionary?” the premier said.

“The PSP is speaking of loyalty! The joke of the day!” he added in another tweet.

Earlier in the day, Industry Minister Wael Abu Faour of the PSP had said that his party’s relation with Hariri’s al-Mustaqbal Movement is not in a good situation.

“We have a critical vision and an opposing viewpoint towards the current political course” of Mustaqbal, Abu Faour said.

PSP and Mustaqbal officials have traded jabs in recent weeks.

PSP chief ex-MP Walid Jumblat has also criticized Hariri over his political rapprochement with Free Patriotic Movement chief and Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil.

Jumblat has accused Hariri and Bassil of seeking to monopolize power and administrative appointments.