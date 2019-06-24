Regional Attorney General Dies from Wounds after Ethiopia Attack

The attorney general of Amhara state in northern Ethiopia has died after a coup bid which also saw the region's president and his advisor killed, while the national army chief was shot in a separate attack in Addis, state media said Monday.

State broadcaster EBC reported that top prosecutor Migbaru Kebede had died from gunshot injuries after Saturday's attack, which the government has described as an attempted coup in the region.

In a separate attack, which the government said appears linked to the Amhara incident -- although it is not clear how or with what motive -- the country's army chief Seare Mekonnen was killed by his bodyguard in his Addis Ababa home.