Jumblat Says to Become Less Dependent on Twitter
Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat announced Tuesday that he will no longer use Twitter to relay political messages.
“Nowadays, the social media tools may carry some positivities, but their negativities are bigger, that's why from now on I have decided to use conventional communication methods,” Jumblat tweeted, following the latest “war of tweets” with al-Mustaqbal Movement.
He said the so-called conventional methods are “more guaranteed and more accurate” and allow for “reevaluation and thinking away from tension, counter-tension and exhausting and futile exchanges.”
“I will only publish general stances and some pictures from now on,” he added.
