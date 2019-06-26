Parliament to 'Elect' Half of Constitutional Council Members

Parliament convened Wednesday in a legislative session expected to involve the election of half of the members of the 10-seat Constitutional Council.

“The final touches on the five names were put overnight after Speaker Nabih Berri’s political aide Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil visited Prime Minister Saad Hariri during the evening session of the finance committee,” al-Joumhouria newspaper reported.

“The major blocs have agreed on the nomination of the following candidates: Tannous Meshleb (Maronite) for the presidency of the Council, Antoine Breidi for the Greek Orthodox seat, Riad Abu Ghayda for the Druze seat, Aouni Ramadan for the Shiite seat and Akram Baaseeri for the Sunni seat,” the daily said.

The other five members are supposed to be named by the Council of Ministers. Judicial and political sources have however ruled out that they will be named during Thursday’s session seeing as the session will be chaired by Hariri and not by President Michel Aoun.