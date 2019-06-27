Reports: Germanos to be Suspended after Hariri-Bassil Agreement

Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil agreed during their latest meeting to seek the suspension of State Commissioner to the Military Court Judge Peter Germanos, a media report said.

“But today's report that the justice minister has signed a decree suspending Germanos is baseless,” MTV quoted informed sources as saying.

Al-Jadeed television had earlier reported that Justice Minister Albert Serhan intends to suspend Germanos and First Examining Magistrate of the Bekaa Imad al-Zein within 24 hours.

“The judicial inspection commission questioned them and submitted its report to the justice minister two days ago, requesting that they be suspended and referred to the disciplinary council,” the TV network said.

It noted that the reported decision has to do with the ongoing probe into the judicial corruption that was exposed after the arrest of several so-called “brokers” who were acting as intermediaries between some defendants and judges.