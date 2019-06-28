Nissan Ex-Chair Ghosn Holding News Conference in Tokyo

Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn plans a news conference later Friday that would be his first since he was arrested in November on financial misconduct allegations.

He had scheduled a news conference in April during a previous release from detention, but he was rearrested instead and his lawyers released a video statement.

Ghosn is out on bail and is awaiting trial on charges of falsifying financial documents on retirement compensation and charges of breach of trust by diverting Nissan Motor Co. money for personal gain. He has spent 130 days in detention over the two arrests.

Ghosn says he is innocent.

The Foreign Correspondents Club in Tokyo announced the news conference, which would take place as the Group of 20 summit is being held in Osaka, Japan.

The conditions for his release on bail include forbidding contact with his wife Carole Ghosn, who has spoken out about Japan's justice system. She and her husband's lawyers have criticized the restriction as a violation of human rights.

Prosecutors say the restriction is needed to prevent evidence tampering.

In the video statement that was released in April, Carlos Ghosn accused some executives at the Japanese automaker of a "conspiracy" that led to his arrest.

Ghosn's departure has raised questions about the stability of Nissan's relationship with French alliance partner Renault, which owns 43% of Nissan.

Ghosn's trial likely won't start until next year, according to his legal team.

Ghosn, 65, a Brazilian-born Frenchman of Lebanese ancestry, led Nissan for two decades, saving it from near bankruptcy. He has been ousted from Nissan's board, and he has resigned from the board of Renault.