Israel Police Confirm Death of Palestinian Firework Assailant

Israeli police on Friday said a Palestinian they had shot the previous day when he attacked officers with fireworks in east Jerusalem had died of his injuries.

The Palestinian health ministry had earlier identified the man as Mohammed Obeid, 20, saying he died of his wounds on Thursday after Israeli forces shot him in the restive Issawiya neighbourhood.

On Thursday police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said that during unspecified "police operations" in Issawiya a suspect fired fireworks at officers.

"He was shot, injured critically as a result of firing fireworks directly at officers putting them in a life-threating situation," he said.

On Friday, Rosenfeld confirmed to AFP that the suspect had died.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA said that Palestinians had clashed with the police who had entered Issawiya.

Four other Palestinians were injured, it said, adding that Obeid had served time in Israeli prison in the past.

Israel occupied east Jerusalem and the West Bank in the 1967 Six-Day War. It later annexed east Jerusalem in a move never recognised by the international community.

Israel sees all of Jerusalem as its undivided capital, while the Palestinians see east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.