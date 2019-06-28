STL Head of Defense Office Concludes a Working Visit to Lebanon

The Head of Defense Office of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL), Dorothée Le Fraper du Hellen, concluded yesterday an official visit to Lebanon, the STL media office said in a press release.

She met amongst others the Minister of Justice, Albert Serhan, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Salim Jreissati, the Minister of the Interior and Municipalities, Raya el-Hasan, and the Minister of Telecommunications, Mohammed Choucair. Le Fraper du Hellen also had talks with members of the diplomatic community based in Beirut.

During the visit, Le Fraper du Hellen discussed with her interlocutors the role of the Defense at the Tribunal in the Ayyash et al. case (STL 11-01).

As part of this visit, the Defense Office, with the support of the Beirut and Tripoli Bar Associations, organised a conference at the Maison de l’Avocat in Beirut and a practical workshop for lawyers from those Bar Associations.

The conference, on the topic of “Digital and Telecommunications Evidence in National and International Criminal Trials”, was held on 26 June. The keynote speech was given by Ibrahim Najjar, Emeritus Professor at the Faculty of Law and Political Science at Saint Joseph University, a lawyer and former Minister of Justice.

The practical workshop on 27 June, which was more specifically intended for lawyers, focused on the subject of “The Work of the Defense in International Criminal Trials”. It was facilitated by two members of the Defense Office and two Defense Counsel practicing at the STL.

The visit by the Head of Defense Office also provided an opportunity to present the Arabic version of the “Practitioner’s Handbook on Defense Investigations in International Criminal Trials”.

On behalf of the Defense Office, du Hellen would like to thank all those who contributed to the success of this visit.