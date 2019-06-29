Abu Faour: Firm Ties Will Be Restored between Mustaqbal-PSP

Industry Minister Wael Abu Faour of the Progressive Socialist Party affirmed on Saturday that ties between his party and al-Mustaqbal Movement will restore “stability and steadfastness” after what he said was temporary tension.

“Relations between Mustaqbal and the PSP have gone through what is called a "summer cloud," but the coming days will see the restoration of steadfast and firm ties between (PSP chief) Walid Jumblat and (Mustaqbal leader, PM) Saad Hariri,” said Abu Faour during an educational ceremony in Rashaya.

The Minister stressed the "depth" of the relationship between the two, and between Jumblat and Hariri, saying this relationship is based on "solid foundation of martyrdom."

He pointed out that Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri will have a “magical touch in bridging the rift between the allies and two friends.”

Ties between the two witnessed a downhill after a weekend spat on Twitter between Hariri and the PSP which saw a truce after a reported intervention by Berri.