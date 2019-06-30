Hariri 'Won't Resign' but May 'Change Alliances'

Prime Minister Saad Hariri will not resign but might “change his alliances” should Free Patriotic Movement chief and Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil maintain his current political conduct, a media report said.

Hariri informed President Michel Aoun of this stance during their latest meeting, al-Hayat daily reported on Sunday, quoting informed sources.

“He will no longer accept any encroachment on his powers,” the sources said.

“President Aoun listened to Hariri with sympathy, acknowledging that some of Bassil’s stances should not have such a sectarian course,” the sources added.

“He said that he is adamant on continuing cooperation with the premier, promising to mediate with the Foreign Minister to pacify his political rhetoric,” the sources went on to say.