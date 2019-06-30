Hariri, Jumblat to Meet Next Week in Berri's Presence

The upcoming week is expected to witness an improvement in the relation between Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat, media reports said.

“The frankness and reconciliation meeting between them will be held following an initiative from Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri,” ministerial sources told Asharq al-Awsat daily in remarks published Sunday.

Berri is expected to “attend” the meeting, which “will definitely be held before the end of next week,” the sources said.

“Berri immediately played an important role at the beginning of the escalation between Jumblat and al-Mustaqbal Movement and he intervened at the right time,” the sources revealed.

“The immediately heeded his call for halting the exchanges,” they said.