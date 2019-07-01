Syria Says Deadly Israeli Missiles Fired From Lebanese Airspace
Israeli warplanes fired missiles from "Lebanese airspace" targeting military positions in the central province of Homs and suburbs of Damascus, said Syrian state news agency SANA on Monday.
Israeli warplanes attacked military positions in central Syria early Monday, with a missile near the capital, Damascus, killing four civilians and wounding 21, Syrian state media said, adding that Syrian air defense forces opened fire toward the Israeli missiles.
SANA said the dead included a baby and that other children were among the wounded in the town of Sahnaya, southwest of Damascus.
Israel does not usually comment on reports concerning its strikes in neighboring Syria, though it has recently acknowledged striking Iranian targets there.
On June 12, Israeli warplanes struck a Syrian army position in the country's south.
For years, Israel has remained largely silent about its attacks against Iran and its Shiite proxies operating in neighboring Syria. But in recent months, military and political leaders have become increasingly outspoken about these activities.
Bless anyone person, entity, organization, brigade or country that inflicts extreme pain and unbearable suffering, death, torture, and destruction upon the iranian sectarian terrorist militia, its leaders, members, sponsors, supporters or followers wherever they may be.
Syria Says Deadly Israeli Missiles Fired From Lebanese Airspace
Strage!!! coz ado.australia said:
"ado.australia:
Yes... Israel now needs permission from Russia to fly in Syria and Lebanon and even in northern Israel! S-400 is a game changer and now only the US F22 raptors can do anything without Russian permission! israel is even more upset as they now cannot even enter Lebanese airspace!!!! Now Israel is finally vonerable in Lebanese airspace!"