Report: Hizbullah Fighters Began ‘Secret’ Pull Back from Syria

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that Hizbullah has begun to pull back many of its units from Syrian territory and that the operation has been taking place away from the media spotlight, the Saudi Asharq al-Awsat newspaper reported.

It said that large groups of Hizbullah fighters have “secretly” pulled back from different areas of the capital Damascus, from its countryside and south Syria, which “explains” why Hizbullah and Iranaian fighters are no longer present in the midst of military battles in the "reduction of escalation" zone, unlike previous battles in which they played a key role, the monitoring group said.

Unnamed sources reportedly told the group that some of Hizbullah fighters have withdrawn towards the Zabadani area, in the western Damascus countryside, where several military headquarters affiliated to the party have been located since April, 2017 when Syrian government forces and Hizbullah agreed and entered the city.

On April 19, 2019, the Syrian Observatory said it learned from a “number of reliable sources that over the past week, Hizbullah had carried out a sudden pull back from some of its positions in the town of Qara of the Western Qalmoun, north of the capital Damascus.”

Hizbullah is a close ally of the Damascus regime, and its fighters have been battling alongside its army since the uprising, which began in March 2011.