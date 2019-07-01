Berri Urges 'Prudence, Wisdom' after Gharib Incident

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Monday called for “prudence and wisdom” in the wake of the deadly incident in the Aley town of Qabrshmoun.

“The time now is for resorting to prudence and wisdom and for exerting utmost efforts to preserve unity and public order and we have full confidence in the wise leaders of Mount Lebanon,” Berri said.

“Let the judiciary play its role in the investigation until the end,” he added.

The National News Agency said the Speaker has carried out a series of phone calls aimed at “containing the repercussions.”

Two bodyguards of State Minister for Refugee Affairs Saleh al-Gharib were killed and a third was wounded in a clash with supporters of the Progressive Socialist Party on Sunday. A PSP supporters was also wounded in the clash.

The PSP and Gharib's Lebanese Democratic Party have traded blame over the incident.