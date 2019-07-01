Israel PM Urges European Nations to Sanction Iran over Uranium Breach

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday called on European states to impose sanctions on Iran after it said it breached an agreed ceiling on its enriched uranium reserves.

"You committed yourselves to act as soon as Iran violated the nuclear agreement," a statement from his office quoted him as saying. "So I say to you: Do it. Just do it."

Iran said Monday it had exceeded a limit on its enriched uranium reserves set under a 2015 nuclear deal that has edged towards collapse as the U.S. imposes a "maximum pressure" campaign.

The United States withdrew from the nuclear deal last year and reimposed biting sanctions on Iran's crucial oil exports and financial transactions as well as other sectors.

Tehran, which has sought to pressure the remaining parties to save the deal, on May 8 announced it would no longer respect the limit set on its enriched uranium and heavy water stockpiles.

"Israel will not allow Iran to develop a nuclear weapon," Netanyahu said Monday.

"I am also calling on all European countries. Honour your commitment," he added. "You committed to activate the automatic sanctions mechanism set by the (U.N.) Security Council."

Netanyahu has long campaigned against the 2015 agreement.

Iran insists its nuclear programme is entirely for civilian purposes.

Israel is considered the leading military power in the Middle East and is widely believed to possess its sole, if undeclared, nuclear arsenal.