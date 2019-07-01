Al-Rahi Slams 'Armed Attack on Minister', Says Reconciliation a 'Red Line'
Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Monday voiced regret over “the bloody incidents” that occurred Sunday in the Aley town of Qabrshmoun and strongly condemned “the armed attack that almost killed a government minister and resulted in the death of two of his bodyguards.”
“It ignited the fire of strife, disrupted peace and sparked panic and fear,” al-Rahi lamented.
He also called for resorting to legal norms and urged security forces to “pursue the perpetrators, arrest them immediately and hand them over to the judiciary.”
Addressing political leaders, al-Rahi urged them to “rein in their rhetoric” and “stop the campaigns of provocation and sectarian incitement.”
“They mist respect the other opinion and freedom of expression,” he said.
The patriarch also said that “national reconciliations, whether in Mount Lebanon or between the Lebanese parties, are a red line that no one has the right to cross.”
Two bodyguards of State Minister for Refugee Affairs Saleh al-Gharib were killed and a third was wounded in a clash with supporters of the Progressive Socialist Party on Sunday. A PSP supporters was also wounded in the clash.
The PSP and Gharib's Lebanese Democratic Party have traded blame over the incident.
PSP supporters had earlier blocked roads in the Aley district to prevent Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil from touring the region.
Al Rahi need to stick to the BUSINESS of religion and things will be fine.
One would wonder if he is living the reality of a hostage - two actual governments country called Lebanon. One governments is essentially non functional led by a an old fart prez and a simple minded PM and the other one is armed to the teeth with black-shirted thugs everywhere with a mad bearded Iranian calling the shots as he pleases from the dungeon of the southern suburbs ..
Thanks Thatsit for a good response to al Rahi. Next he will be telling us whom he thinks will win the world cup! He can help keep peace and harmony by a simple act of sticking to what he knows best and that's is to save peoples souls through preaching his faith. The only unique thing about being in the religious business in Lebanon is unlike politics you can inherit the chair otherwise Al Rahi is saying its the same. What a sad replacement for (RIP) Patriarch Nasrallah Boutros Sfeir, el Rahi is a 100% Syrian stooge.