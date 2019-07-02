French Defense Minister Meets Aoun, Hariri

President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Saad Hariri held separate meetings on Tuesday with French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly leading a delegation of military officials, the National News Agency reported.

During the meeting Aoun has hailed the “brethren relations between Lebanon and France,” stressing eagerness on “promoting them at various levels mainly at the level of military aid provided by France to the Lebanese Armed Forces, and its participation in the UNIFIL peacekeeping forces in south Lebanon,” said NNA.

Parly conveyed to Aoun greetings of French President Emmanuel Macron and wished him success, focusing especially on the cooperation between Lebanon and France in various fields, especially military cooperation between the Lebanese and French armies.

Later in the day, Parly led the delegation of military officials and visited Hariri at the Grand Serail where discussions highlighted cooperation between the two countries, especially in the military field, said NNA.

The meeting was held in the presence of French Ambassador to Lebanon Bruno Foucher, ex-Minister Ghattas Khoury and Hariri’s military Advisor Brigadier General Maroun Hitti.

Parly later held a meeting with Speaker Nabih. She did not make any statement to reporters after the meeting.