Qabrshmoun Incident Culprits, Bodies Handed Over after Ibrahim Mediation
The handover of those involved in the deadly Qabrshmoun incident began on Tuesday following a mediation by General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim.
“The first steps towards restoring security lie in handing over the culprits and we have started to receive the fugitives,” Ibrahim said after meeting Lebanese Democratic Party chief MP Talal Arslan in Khalde.
He had earlier visited the Grand Serail and met with Prime Minister Saad Hariri during a cabinet session.
Arslan for his part said he has “confidence” in the General Security chief.
“When he intervenes in any case, he seeks right and justice in order to restore security and achieve justice for us all,” Arslan added.
TV networks meanwhile said three fugitives have so far been handed over to General Security.
The army had arrested several suspects in overnight raids.
The families of the two victims, Rami Salman and Samer Abu Farraj, were meanwhile transferring their bodies from the Western Shahhar hospital to another hospital.
Salman and Abu Farraj, bodyguards of State Minister for Refugee Affairs Saleh al-Gharib, were killed in a Qabrshmoun clash involving the minister's convoy and supporters of the Progressive Socialist Party.
Another bodyguard and a PSP supporter were wounded in the incident.
Arslan and Gharib have described the clash as an armed ambush while the PSP has accused the minister's bodyguards of forcing their way in and opening fire at protesters gathered in the area.
The protesters in Qabrshmoun and other Aley towns, some of whom were reportedly armed, were blocking roads to prevent Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil from touring the region.
MTV meanwhile reported that Ibrahim is "satisfied" by the progress made and that, at the instructions of President Michel Aoun, he had communicated with Gharib and Minister Akram Shehayyeb of the PSP prior to meeting Hariri.
Al-Jadeed TV for its part said that contacts are still ongoing between Ibrahim and all parties, especially Arslan, Bassil and PSP leader Walid Jumblat.
What a failed country. Since when do cops need to negotiate to arrest people . Instead of forcing their way into their homes and hideouts, they talk talk and talk. And the Syrian agent Arslan said Abbas Ibrahim is here “to restore security and achieve justice”. So, why isn’t Abbas Ibrahim arresting Peter Germanos, the most corrupt magistrate in Lebanon’s modern history ? Why isn’t he arresting the wanted fugitives linked to the political assassinations that occurred since Rafik Hariri?
He’s not even negotiating anything... it’s a failed country governed by utterly corrupt and immoral people.
The law of Lebanon comes from Damascus, if and when is the decision made outside of Lebanon Ibrahim simply has to ask how high do I jump? Syria never left Lebanon and is probably a lot stronger in todays Lebanon that it was 30 years ago. The rest of the world looks away having given up on the inability of the Lebanese to unite against this and understanding that the government of Lebanon accepts the Syrian control leaving little for change.
بالفيديو – “الاشتراكي”: هذه حقيقة حادثة قبرشمون
Watch the videos and judge for yourself. Gharib's body guards were terrorists nothing more nothing less.
https://www.lebanese-forces.com/2019/07/02/aley-psp/
What was this Gharib character before they appointed minister? Nothing....
Who gives the right to bodyguards of politicians to fire indiscriminately if the road is blocked?
In which country does a security chief negotiates with any party when a crime takes place? Only in Lebanon I guess.....
Deal with the real issues the country is suffering from.