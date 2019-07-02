Hariri Meets Jumblat after War of Words

Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat on Tuesday met for the first time since their latest war of words.

The meeting was held at the headquarters of the Druze religious authority in Verdun on the sidelines of condolences over the death of Druze spiritual leader Sheikh Ali Zeineddine.

MP Taymour Jumblat took part in the meeting.

LBCI television said the talks will be followed by a prearranged closed-door meeting.

Asked about the latest security incident in the Aley district, Jumblat said he does not want to comment.