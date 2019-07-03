China Slams 'Baseless' US, German Accusations over Xinjiang

China accused the United States and Germany on Wednesday of making "baseless accusations" about its crackdown in Xinjiang during a closed-door meeting of the UN Security Council.

Beijing has come under growing international criticism for placing an estimated one million ethnic Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities in internment camps in the northwest region.

China defends the facilities as "vocational education centres" aimed at teaching Mandarin and job skills to steer people away from religious extremism following a spate of deadly ethnic unrest in recent years.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang confirmed a report that the United States and Germany raised the issue during a meeting related to Central Asia at the 15-member UN Security Council on Tuesday.

"The US and Germany deviated from the theme of this meeting, and made baseless accusations about China's Xinjiang policies. China is firmly opposed to this," Geng said at a regular press briefing on Wednesday.

"China's ambassador to the UN, Ma Zhaoxu, severely refuted the wrong remarks of the US and Germany on the spot," Geng said.

The spokesman said China will not allow "external forces" to interfere in its internal affairs, adding that the Security Council "should not become a political stage for certain countries."