Kushner Says Lebanon Palestinians Would 'Live a Better Life' if U.S. Plan Accepted
Jared Kushner hinted Wednesday that his Middle East peace plan will seek to better integrate Palestinian refugees inside Arab countries, including Lebanon, as he finalizes proposals despite being shunned by the Palestinian leadership.
A week after he convened an economic workshop in Bahrain that dangled the prospect of $50 billion in investment under a peace deal, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser said he will announce the next steps "probably next week."
Kushner, promising a fresh approach to Middle East peacemaking after decades of failed attempts, said the Trump administration deliberately opened with economic incentives and will later give details on core political questions.
But in a conference call with Arab media, Kushner appeared to favor normalization of the status of Palestinian refugees who fled or were forced out of Israel when the Jewish state was created in 1948, as well as their descendants.
Noting that a similar number of Jews fled or were expelled from Arab countries, Kushner said: "What's happened to the Jewish refugees is they've been absorbed by different places, while the Arab world has not absorbed a lot of these refugees over time."
"This situation exists because it exists. And when we put out a political solution, we're going to try to put forward the best proposed solutions that we think are pragmatic, achievable and viable in this day and age," he said.
Asked about Lebanon -- where Palestinian refugees are mostly denied citizenship and many live in squalid camps -- Kushner said he believed that the country, long torn by communal tensions, wanted a "fair" solution.
"I also think that the Palestinian refugees who are in Lebanon, who are denied a lot of rights and don't have the best conditions right now, would also like to see a situation where there is a pathway for them to have more rights and to live a better life," Kushner said.
Israel has adamantly opposed a right of return by Palestinian refugees, saying it would effectively end its presence as a “Jewish state.”
- Wide Palestinian suspicion -
The Palestinians accuse the Trump administration of trying to use money to force pro-Israel solutions and are suspicious of Kushner, a family friend of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Trump took the landmark step of recognizing bitterly disputed Jerusalem as Israel's capital and Kushner earlier suggested that his plan would not mention a Palestinian state, a longtime goal of U.S. diplomacy.
A poll released Wednesday found that an overwhelming 90 percent of Palestinians do not trust the Trump administration in its stated goal in Bahrain of helping the Palestinian economy.
Seventy-nine percent backed the leadership's boycott and a similar number called the participation of Arab nations such as Saudi Arabia an abandonment of the Palestinian cause, said the survey by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research of 1,200 adults across the West Bank and Gaza Strip.
But Kushner said the Palestinian leadership looked "very foolish" for its boycott, saying it had not shown any better way to improve the livelihoods of its people.
"It's been more hysterical and erratic and not terribly constructive," Kushner said of the Palestinian reaction.
But Kushner said that Trump, who values personal interaction, was open to meeting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
Trump "likes him very much personally and, at the right time, if they're willing to engage I believe that they'll find that they will have an opportunity," Kushner said.
The United States has also severely slashed funding for the U.N. refugee body that provides education and health services to five million Palestinians in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including east Jerusalem.
The Trump administration has called for the 70-year-old United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees to be dismantled, with its work taken over by host countries.
So Kushner is placing the dividable arab countries into a bind by stating you integrate them into your society for $50BB or will seek to better integrate Palestinian refugees inside Arab countries which essentially is the same thing but without pay. The perpetually divided Palestinians will reject this like every settlement without the ability to counter introduce terms that albeit may not return 100% of whats left of their integrity leaves this at another stalemate. The civilian continues to pay the price from both sides.
Botha in South Africa offered blacks to "live a better life" under the Apartheid Bantu homelands. Mandela preferred to stay in prison and not accept white rule who ruled South Africa for almost 3 centuries.
The Christian and Muslim Arabs in Palestine will become a majority again from the Mediterranean sea to the Jordan river. Unlike in 1948, ethnic cleansing is not an option to make a minority out of a majority. The PNA collaborators must dissolve and the Palestinians need a leader like Mandela to end the Apartheid AND ethnic cleansing regime.
I explained to you last time that the people you call “natives” in South Africa aren’t native. The Dutch and British colonialists wiped out every single native from the south. Every single black person living in South Africa today has Central African origins such as the Congo. So, in other words they’re settlers. You’d know this if you had been to a good school. So, today’s white people roots in SA precede the African one.
Obviously, in Palestine and Israel it’s a whole different story, that’s why you can’t and should compare the two situations.
No idiot they did not wipe out every single native. They came to South Africa to exploit the natives not drive them out. the Zionists came to Palestine to ethnically cleanse the natives. But again I should not be replying to uneducated western servants who LOVE to please the White man by showing their inferiority. Good night.
The criminal colonial aggressor settler occupier telling the natives we will persecute you less if you agree to accept our aggression.
little john you sound like an Iranian broken record. Botha and Mandella are dead and cannot help your Iranian case for war. The issue here has nothing to do with them but more or less the local Arabs being undecided and divisible at a moments notice.
The Palestinian authority cannot make the decision to accept or reject this offer they are a zero void of authority, the Arabs cannot enforce this either as they too do not have the ability to accpet or reject this offer and like the Palestinians do not have the capacity or aptitude to counter offer a plan. Like you they too play a broken record of "return 100% of balestine or no blan".
Obviously you know NOTHING about South Africa or history period. Mandela did not have a "case of war" or military success. The Black resistance was Only able to kill 100 white South Africans (mostly civilians) over a period of decades in resisting apartheid. White apartheid fell because of BDS. the ANC was able to kill all Collaborators and the world isolated the apartheid state. Just as long as the PNA collaborators talk about a 2 state solution (which is apartheid) and agree to COLLABORATE as a police force for the racist state, why should the world care and isolate the zionist entity. BDS is growing around the world, but the PNA collaborators are the biggest obstacle.
BDS is growing around the world except in the Arab countries. Jordan and Egypt continue to support Israel, Muslims in Canada continue to buy Israel products. Also the Israeli lobby is so strong in the US that it has capable of making the BDS against Israel illegal. So Boycotting Israel will fail, or have little to no impact ...sorry to say...
Tell me what Arab country an Israeli is not boycotted by ANY civic organization whether it is artistic, academic or any organization. No Israeli is invited to an Arab country except to meet the tyrant rulers.
The Palestinians are the Palestinians worst enemy. They settled in Jordan and started a war to take the country over, than they did the same thing in Lebanon. The Arabs sold them out from the start. Now the Palestinian people are paying the price. If the Arabs wanted a solution a solution would be found but it is not to anybody's advantage to find a solution. As my grandfather use to say AL ARAB JARAB...
This is exactly what Ayatollah Khomeini promised the Iranian communists, trade unionists and leftist intellectuals while he was still in Paris. He did not deceive them. Within a year of him taking power most of them were living a better life than under the Shah. An eternal life. Ayatollah Khomeini had relocated them one by one to heaven and they are still now, living there among the angels in a hereafter they don't believe exists. Ironically, when Ayatollah Khomeini passed away he did not join them there. He was relocated to a location dark and much much hotter than where he'd sent them.
off course, you can NEVER respond to what I am saying.
Yes, the Arab despots (including Palestinian leaders) NOT the people are a bunch of traitors (just like those who died for Israel in Lebanon and what did that get you?). But, that was also true in South Africa, Algeria, Vietnam, ETC where the natives killed each other more than died fighting the occupiers. The END whether it takes 2 centuries like the crusaders and the Algerians or 3 centuries like South Africa is the SAME. The natives will WIN and the collaborators will be liquidated.