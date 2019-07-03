Berri Hosts Hariri, Jumblat over Reconciliation Dinner

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Wednesday hosted Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat over a “reconciliation” dinner following their latest spat.

Hariri and Jumblat had met Tuesday for the first time since their latest war of words. That meeting was held at the headquarters of the Druze religious authority in Verdun on the sidelines of condolences over the death of Druze spiritual leader Sheikh Ali Zeineddine.

Hariri, Jumblat and officials from their parties had traded jabs in recent weeks over several files.

Jumblat has especially criticized Hariri over his political rapprochement with Free Patriotic Movement chief and Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil, accusing them of seeking to monopolize power and administrative appointments.