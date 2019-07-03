Mobile version

Berri Hosts Hariri, Jumblat over Reconciliation Dinner

by Naharnet Newsdesk 03 July 2019, 21:34
W460

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Wednesday hosted Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat over a “reconciliation” dinner following their latest spat.

Hariri and Jumblat had met Tuesday for the first time since their latest war of words. That meeting was held at the headquarters of the Druze religious authority in Verdun on the sidelines of condolences over the death of Druze spiritual leader Sheikh Ali Zeineddine.

Hariri, Jumblat and officials from their parties had traded jabs in recent weeks over several files.

Jumblat has especially criticized Hariri over his political rapprochement with Free Patriotic Movement chief and Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil, accusing them of seeking to monopolize power and administrative appointments.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 3
Thumb s.o.s 03 July 2019, 22:09

What a circus.... a pitiful show!

Reply Report
Thumb whyaskwhy 03 July 2019, 22:14

The menu is lahm el kishk bilaboon, mashawi kaza, almaza or 2 then a few mattis and an arghili for our illustrious PM. If only they all did get together once a week including the bearded goat had a few drinks and agreed not to continue to kill each other or us it would be great!

Reply Report
Thumb tric.portugal 03 July 2019, 22:29

Shias, whaabis and Druzes all against the cristhians in Lebanon...they are talking about the methods to be used to roubed the cristhians in Lebanon...

Reply Report