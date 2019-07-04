Report: Bassil’s Visit to Tripoli Still as Planned

A planned visit to the northern city of Tripoli by Free Patriotic Movement chief Foreign Minister Jebran is “still on time,” the Saudi Asharq al-Awsat newspaper reported on Thursday.

“Bassil’s visit to Tripoli is still on time,” an FPM source told the daily, refuting reports that it was cancelled after the Qabrshmoun deadly incident on Sunday.

The source rejected claims that Bassil’s “visits to various regions in Lebanon are meant for political goals.”

“Head of the FPM is touring several regions in order to meet with his supporters, partisans and people, and to lend a listening ear to their demands. The FPM has offices in all Lebanese areas,” he stressed.

The source added that the “visits come in the context of openness and communication with all groups and sects, especially that the FPM not only includes Christians but also has cadres from different (religious) sects.”