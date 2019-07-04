Ibrahim Says Things on Right Track as Gharib Meets Berri

General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim on Thursday announced that “things are on the right track” in the efforts to contain the repercussions of the deadly Qabrshmoun incident.

“I will not discuss the issue of the numbers” of those arrested, said Ibrahim after meeting Lebanese Democratic Party chief MP Talal Arslan in Khalde.

“The issue of the Judicial Council is not within my jurisdiction seeing as it is related to politics,” he added.

“Ex-MP Walid Jumblat said something essential yesterday by announcing that he is under the law,” Ibrahim went on to say.

State Minister for Refugee Affairs Saleh al-Gharib of the LDP meanwhile visited Speaker Nabih Berri in Ain el-Tineh.

Berri had met with Jumblat and Prime Minister Saad Hariri overnight.

“I sensed Speaker Berri's keenness on stability in Mount Lebanon and the truth remains the same even if it does not find public support. He knows the truth and he is thanked for his efforts,” Gharib said after the meeting.

Two of Gharib's bodyguards were killed and a third was wounded while three Jumblat supporters were injured in a clash involving the minister's convoy in Qabrshmoun.

The two parties have traded blame over the incident, with Gharib and Arslan describing it as an ambush and Jumblat's Progressive Socialist Party accusing the minister's bodyguards of forcing their way and opening fire on protesters.