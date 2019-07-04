Report: Hariri Seeks FPM-PSP Meeting in Baabda

A meeting was held Thursday between Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Industry Minister Wael Abu Faour, who was dispatched by Progressive Socialist Party chief Walid Jumblat following a PSP meeting, LBCI TV said.

“The meeting is a follow-up to yesterday's meeting in Ain el-Tineh and to Jumblat's announcement from the headquarters of the Druze religious authority that he is willing to show openness towards all parties,” the TV network said.

“This coincides with the role that Hariri is playing in reconciling viewpoints between the Free Patriotic Movement and the PSP, amid reports that these parties could meet at the Baabda Palace,” LBCI added.

The efforts are aimed at containing the repercussions of the deadly Qabrshmoun incident, which resulted in the death of two bodyguards of State Minister for Refugee Affairs Saleh al-Gharib, who belongs to the Lebanese Democratic Party which is opposed to the PSP.

Several other people were wounded in the incident which has sent tensions soaring in the Aley district.

The LDP and the PSP have traded blame, with the former describing the incident as an ambush and the latter accusing Gharib's bodyguards of firing at protesters.

The protesters were blocking the road to prevent FPM chief Jebran Bassil from touring the region.