Iran Demands Britain Release Tanker Held in Gibraltar
Iran demanded Friday that Britain immediately release an oil tanker it has detained in Gibraltar, accusing it of acting at the bidding of the United States.
A senior foreign ministry official "described the UK move as unacceptable" in a meeting with the British ambassador, who had been summoned to hear a formal protest, the ministry said in a statement.
He "called for the immediate release of the oil tanker, given that it has been seized at the request of the US, based on the information currently available", the statement added.
