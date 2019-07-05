Mobile version

Funeral Procession Takes Place for LDP Member Killed in Qabrshmoun Clashes

by Naharnet Newsdesk 05 July 2019, 13:35
The funeral procession of Lebanese Democratic Party member, Rami Salman who was killed in Sunday’s Qabrshmoun clashes, kicked off on Friday in his hometown of Ramlieh.

Salman and another man, Samer Abi Farraj, were killed in armed clashes in the Aley town of Qabrshmoun when the convoy of State Minister for Refugee Affairs Saleh al-Gharib was passing through Aley. Both men were bodyguards of the Minister.

Salman’s body was moved from the Bshamoun hospital to his hometown in Ramlieh in the morning on Friday where hundreds of mourners gathered to pay their condolences.

The LDP leader MP Talal Arsaln attended the funeral.

On Sunday, Progressive Socialist Party supporters (of ex-MP Walid Jumblat) closed roads in Qabrshmoun to prevent Foreign Minister and Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil from touring the region. An armed clash erupted between the convoy of al-Gharib and the people who were closing the road to prevent Bassil from passing. Two guards were killed and one person was critically injured.

The two parties have traded blame over the incident, with Gharib and Arslan describing it as an ambush and Jumblat's Progressive Socialist Party accusing the minister's bodyguards of forcing their way and opening fire on protesters.

Comments 9
Thumb marcus 05 July 2019, 14:30

Good Riddance

Reply Report
Thumb janoubi 05 July 2019, 15:02

He died for a great cause!
All thugs should meet the same fate.

Reply Report
Thumb whyaskwhy 05 July 2019, 16:00

The "petit prince" is obviously milking it for every cent its worth by trying to get media attention for body guards who exceeded their authority. lets hope its a lesson (although with the sheep mentality of the Lebanese..) for the rest to start thinking about the consequences of drawing weapons for the zaem....

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 05 July 2019, 16:23

Et hop, one less thug in the country.

Reply Report
Thumb ice-man 05 July 2019, 16:40

I am so crestfallen.....
Now I am strating To get Verklempt!!!
Rami Salman was someone I looked up to......

Reply Report
Thumb lubnani.masi7i 05 July 2019, 17:12

He should be buried in shame not celebrated as a martyr.

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 05 July 2019, 18:16

Who said he was a martyr ? He’s was a delinquent, gangster, you name it.

Reply Report
Thumb galaxy 05 July 2019, 17:30

I have no doubt he is enjoying his time with skeletor.

Reply Report
Thumb chrisrushlau 05 July 2019, 18:47

"Clashes" for an ambush? I guess the comments here show that, well, what do they show? Racism is alive and deathly in Lebanon? I was going to say "clashes" is what you say when Palestinian stone throwers get shot dead, or maybe they were contemplating throwing stones, by Zionist marksmen.

Reply Report