Hizbullah Official Rejects 'Insults, Intimidation, Murder' after Aley Incidents

Sheikh Ali Daamoush, the deputy head of Hizbullah's Executive Council, on Friday stressed that “harming, insulting, intimidating and killing people is something rejected,” in reference to the unrest and deadly incident in the Aley district.

“Imposing new norms in Lebanon, which is the country of diversity, coexistence and openness, is something that does not serve the interest of any Lebanese, and it is not beneficial to establish things that harm the image of coexistence and rapprochement among the Lebanese,” Daamoush added.

“Has it become necessary for anyone who wants to visit a certain region in Lebanon to request a permission from its leaders and dignitaries?” the Hizbullah official asked, referring to Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil's visit to the Aley district, which witnessed road-blocking protests aimed at preventing Bassil from touring the region.

Daamoush added: “It is unacceptable to undermine civil peace, harm stability, distort Lebanon's image or inflict economic damage on the country for the sake of addressing personal crises, sending certain messages or drawing foreign support against domestic rivals.”

Stressing that preserving Lebanon's image, coexistence and stability is “everyone's responsibility,” the Hizbullah official said his party's priority is “preserving civil peace and domestic stability seeing as they are an essential gateway for the government to address the people's social and economic issues.”

Two bodyguards of State Minister for Refugee Affairs Saleh al-Gharib were killed and a third was wounded while three Progressive Socialist Party supporters were injured in a clash involving the minister's convoy in Qabrshmoun.

The two parties have traded blame over the incident, with Gharib and his Lebanese Democratic Party describing it as an ambush and the PSP accusing the minister's bodyguards of forcing their way and opening fire on protesters.