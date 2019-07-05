Mashnouq Lashes Out at Justice Minister

Al-Mustaqbal bloc MP and ex-interior minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq on Friday criticized Justice Minister Albert Serhan, who is one of the ministers who are loyal to President Michel Aoun in the government.

“It is obvious that the justice minister has favored his political affiliation over his professional reputation,” Mashnouq tweeted.

“I repeat what I said on May 3: if there are privileged and underprivileged judges, then the Justice Ministry has become a grocery, and this is what we will not accept or allow to happen,” Mashnouq added.

“I also suppose that Minister Albert Serhan does not accept that the ministry be turned into a theater for political vengeance during his tenure,” Mashnouq went on to say.