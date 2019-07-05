Mashnouq Lashes Out at Justice Minister
Al-Mustaqbal bloc MP and ex-interior minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq on Friday criticized Justice Minister Albert Serhan, who is one of the ministers who are loyal to President Michel Aoun in the government.
“It is obvious that the justice minister has favored his political affiliation over his professional reputation,” Mashnouq tweeted.
“I repeat what I said on May 3: if there are privileged and underprivileged judges, then the Justice Ministry has become a grocery, and this is what we will not accept or allow to happen,” Mashnouq added.
“I also suppose that Minister Albert Serhan does not accept that the ministry be turned into a theater for political vengeance during his tenure,” Mashnouq went on to say.
... in his days he was a crap interior minister... and now he criticizes another crap minister.
Sma3 ya Nohad, into kilkon zbele w akhra min ba3ad. Ortet 7aramiye... your time will come and the judges won’t be the corrupt ones the politicians hand picked, no my good sir, the judges will the people and the sentencing will be swift and the executions even swifter.