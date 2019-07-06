Campaign Continues in Lebanon to Remove Illegal Electricity Connections

Energy Minister Nada al-Bustani on Saturday said the ministry is completing its campaign to remove all encroachments on the power grid that continues in Baalbek on Saturday.

“It is an ongoing campaign that will cover Lebanon entirely. There are no restricted areas,” she said.

Bustani was asked about a decision taken by the Cabinet to also remove encroachments in the encampments of Syrian refugees substituting that with a new procedure to pay bills in an organized manner.

“This does not fall under the legislation of the Syrian presence in Lebanon, but the Electicite Du Liban can not leave chaos in this form,” she explained noting that the measures are undertaken in cooperation with donors parties.

Bustani arrived in the city of Baalbek on a tour to remove violations in the areas of Baalbek, Deir el-Ahmar and Brittel.