Bassil Says To Tour All Lebanese Regions: Lebanon Must Not Be Divided into Cantons

Foreign Minister and Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil on Saturday visited the northern city of Tripoli and met with FPM supporters in the Rachid Karameh International Fair despite controversy over his trip.

Bassil’s visit, part of a tour he has been taking the latest of which triggered deadly armed clashes in the Aley town of Qabrshmoun, primarily intended to meet with people of Tripoli. But plans were changed and the minister only met with FPM partisans and supporters for what the said were “security reasons.”

“For security reasons we have chosen to limit the meeting with supporters and FPM partisans in Tripoli,” said Bassil in a speech he made at the meeting.

“We will not accept that Lebanon becomes divided into cantons,” he said, stressing that he “will pay a visit to all the Lebanese regions.”

Bassil expressed “appreciation” for those who demonstrated “peacefully” outside the Forum against his visit to the city.

Campaigners protesting against Bassil’s visit have gathered meters away from the Forum where the Minister was delivering his speech.

Escalating rhetoric against parties he did not name but in an apparent jab at the Progressive Socialist party of Druze leader and ex-MP Walid Jumblat, Bassil said: “We were not the one to wage the battles in the Mountain or Tripoli. We have always stood by the Lebanese army against militias.”

On Sunday, Bassil visited the Aley town of Qabrshmoun in Mount Lebanon. Progressive Socialist Party supporters (of Druze leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat) closed roads to prevent Bassil from touring the region. An armed clash erupted between the convoy of minister of refugee affairs (an ally of Bassil) and the people who were closing the road to prevent Bassil from passing. Two guards were killed and one person was critically injured.