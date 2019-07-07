Geagea: With a Black Heart, Bassil Taking Us 50 Years Back with His Speeches

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Sunday lashed out at the rhetoric of Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil.

"Bassil's obstruction of the cabinet session to achieve narrow partisan interests is a crime against the country," Geagea said in an interview with Radio Free Lebanon, referring to the latest cabinet session that was adjourned after the FPM's ministers arrived late.

The session followed the deadly Qabrshmoun incident.

"Political tensions can only dissipate with the end of tense rhetoric and with a black heart, Bassil is taking us 50 years back through his speeches," Geagea added.

"I hope his remarks in the South will not be similar to his remarks in Mt. Lebanon and the North, which obliged us to contain the situation afterwards," Geagea hoped.