Netanyahu Calls Iran Plan to Breach Uranium Cap 'Dangerous Step'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday called an announcement by his country's arch-foe Iran that it would breach the uranium enrichment cap set by an endangered nuclear deal a "very dangerous step."

"This measure is a very dangerous step, and I call on my friends, leaders of France, Britain, Germany: You signed the deal and said the moment they'd take this measure, harsh sanctions would be imposed," Netanyahu said at the start of a cabinet meeting.

Iran said Sunday it was set to breach the uranium enrichment cap set by the nuclear deal within hours as it seeks to press signatories into keeping their side of the bargain.

The Islamic republic also threatened to abandon more commitments unless a solution is found with parties to the 2015 agreement.

The move to start enriching uranium above the agreed maximum purification level of 3.67 percent comes despite opposition from the European Union and the United States, which has quit the deal.

Netanyahu opposed the nuclear deal and urged U.S. President Donald Trump to withdraw from it, which he eventually did.

Despite having opposed the deal, Netanyahu is now calling on European nations to enforce its parameters as he and the United States seek to further pressure Iran.