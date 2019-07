Megan Rapinoe returns to captain the United States in Sunday's women's World Cup final after missing the defeat of England in the last four due to a hamstring problem.

Rapinoe, scorer of braces in the wins over Spain in the last 16 and France in the quarter-finals, replaces Christen Press on the left of the attack.

The other change sees Samantha Mewis come into the midfield with Lindsey Horan making way.